Shraddha Kapoor thanked all her fans who spread the word for little Summaya!

bollywood

Midday had covered this sensitive topic and got it into the public eye as the actress Shraddha Kapoor went incognito to help the little girl Summaya who was diagnosed with the third stage of Tuberculosis

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to thank all the helping hands those have come forward to help the 13-year-old girl Summaya who was diagnosed with the third stage of Tuberculosis. The actress recently visited the little girl in the hospital and fulfilled her wish to meet the star of her dream.

Post her visit the actress took to her social media to post a picture with the little fan with warm wishes. This gesture of Shraddha has taken the internet by storm and netizens have hailed the actress for her remarkable action is a testimony of which the Lilavati Hospital has come forward to help the liver transplant treatment for the little Summaya.

Midday also has covered this sensitive topic and got it into the public eye as the actress Shraddha Kapoor went incognito to see the little girl who is a big fan of the actress.

Being a star of the masses Shraddha Kapoor has millions of followers on social media which helped the actress to reach out to maximum people. To thank all the people who came forward to help Summaya, Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, "Wow. Today is 1 of the most memorable days of my life. To wake up & read this. I can’t express what this means to me & can’t even imagine what this must be meaning to Summaya & her family. Deep gratitude. Thank you so much for reaching out & helping. Constant prayers"

Wow. Today is 1 of the most memorable days of my life. To wake up & read this. I can’t express what this means to me & can’t even imagine what this must be meaning to Summaya & her family. Deep gratitude. Thank you so much for reaching out & helping. Constant prayers âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/3PlHZsQFqn — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 31, 2019

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently juggling with multiple projects. Currently, the actress is prepping for ABCD3. Also, the actress will be seen in Saaho, Chhichhore and next instalment of ABCD franchise.

Also Read: Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital offers liver transplant to Shraddha Kapoor fan fighting tuberculosis

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates