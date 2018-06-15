Shraddha Kapoor to being prep for Saina Nehwal biopic

After facing several hiccups, Saina Nehwal biopic is slated to take off by September

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has wrapped up a schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. The actor is slated to resume training for the long-in-the-making Saina Nehwal biopic. Director Amole Gupte has been planning the film since 2015. After facing several hiccups, the film is slated to take off by September. But before that, Shraddha has to ace her badminton skills. It is said that Saina wants her to be perfect before she begins shooting. Shraddha has been reportedly preparing for the film by training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand for over a month-and-a-half now.

Saina Nehwal, earlier in an interview said that more than her life story, she is pleased with the prospect of the movie bringing more kids to play badminton. "It is very good thing to see a movie on a sportsperson. It will make sports more popular, inspire more kids to play badminton. I see it this way. Many people know how I am and what I do as I have been playing for the last 10 years."

Shraddha Kapoor has interesting offers lined up with the trilingual high octane action drama Saaho with Prabhas, horror comedy Stree along with Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

