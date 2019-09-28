Shraddha Kapoor to speak at a summit and inspire the youth

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of her back to back hit films 'Chhichhore' and 'Saaho' will address the youth in a summit at the national capital. The actress enjoys a massive fandom and is also very popular amongst the youth.

Shraddha will be seen sharing her views and personal experiences she's had in life to inspire the younger generation. The actress has always come out and shared her views on social media which makes her a favourite amongst the youth across the nation.

The Stree actress has had a very busy and a successful year as both her movies turned out out to be box office hits and have been loved by fans. Looking forward, Shraddha Kapoor has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are sequels and look extremely interesting. She who has just begun shooting for the latter and shared some pictures on her social media handles which have just increased the excitement levels amongst the fans.

In spite of her busy schedules, the glow of success is clearly visible on Shraddha Kapoor's face and rightfully so the actress can't wait to add more successes to her list.

