Shraddha Kapoor turns green with love

After being the front-runner from Bollywood to support protests that challenged the felling of trees at Aarey a few months ago, Shraddha Kapoor has now put her might behind another environmental cause. Lending her support to aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure and brother Siddhanth, Shraddha will back their endeavour at an organic pop-up of products that can be recycled.

Kick-starting today, A Flea By The Tree will have support from the Kapoor clan, with Tejaswini's initiative, The Green Way, being represented in it. It has been backed by Siddhanth, Priyank Sharma, Azhar Morani and Kashish Malkani's Rage Entertainment. The three-day event will be hosted at The Vintage Garden and will have sustainable, green and holistic merchandise in store for customers.

Shraddha tells mid-day, "I am happy that they are doing something that furthers environmental causes. We need more people to do the same. I hope I can too."

Brother Siddhant points out that the family goes all out in their effort to support initiatives that keep environmental causes at the fore. "I am trying to turn vegetarian, while a lot of family members are turning vegan. We also support the no plastic campaign. We need to step up and protect our planet from global warming," he says.

Tejaswani adds that with ecological issues on the rise, she finds it imperative that people keep the cause at the forefront. "Shopping and buying products is part of our daily lives. Why not do it responsibly? We have organic and holistic [products], including candles, cold-pressed juices, recycled furniture, skincare brands and apparels."

