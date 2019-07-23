Shraddha Kapoor twists her ankle on the set of Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor twisted her ankle on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. The actress on Monday evening shared an Instagram story that shows her on-set physiotherapist applying cold compressions to her ankle.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood currently. She has a number of films in her kitty, including Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D. Recently, Shraddha twisted her ankle on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. The actress on Monday evening shared an Instagram story that shows her on-set physiotherapist applying cold compressions to her ankle.

"Ankle twist care by our lovely onset physio... 1st my neck and shoulders, and now my ankle, and you are there to rescue. Thank you," she captioned the video.

However, details about the injury were not shared by the actress. Street Dance 3D is a dance drama directed by D'souza, who helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a bold cop in Saaho alongside Prabhas. She said about her role, "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. Essaying the role of a police officer is special because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one."

Besides Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

Apart from this, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will soon be seen sharing screen space in a romantic comedy, Chhichhore. Other than Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant, the film also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS