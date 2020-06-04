Shraddha Kapoor urges people to sign petition for strict actions against animal cruelty

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday raised her voice against animal cruelty following the death of a pregnant elephant after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Kerala's Malappuram.

The actor urged people to sign a petition to impose stricter laws against animal cruelty. The 'Aashiqui 2' star put out the petition on Twitter and asked for 'Justice for our Voiceless friends.' "We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It's HIGH time. Please sign this petition," she wrote along with the post.

Shraddha reposted the picture featuring the conversation between the mother elephant and the baby inside her womb on Instagram. Along with it, she wrote, "A pregnant elephant was fed cracker-stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river."

We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human."

"Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti. Post reposted from @tedthestoner"

Earlier in the day, stars including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre and Dia Mirza raised their voices against the heart-wrenching incident.

