Shraddha Kapoor wears one of her mom's saree for Diwali this year

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the glory of back to back successes with Saaho and Chhichhore. The box office success makes her Diwali even more momentous for her. As a part of the celebration, the actress opted for six yards of drape from her mother's closet for one of the Diwali parties this year.

Shraddha stole the show by picking an opulent handwoven saree from her mother's wardrobe. She chose to wear something from her mother's collection making her outfit even more noteworthy. A small bindi on the forehead and tresses tied in a tight bun with a gajra further accentuated her look. The look was completed with her scintillating smile. Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to share her picture. She didn't caption her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onOct 27, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

With statement jewelry in gold and a traditional silk drape, Shraddha Kapoor's ensemble for a recent Diwali party needs to be on every girl's mood board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onOct 28, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

Shraddha has now started shooting for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Where the first installment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Baaghi 3 by penning a heartfelt note. Shraddha shared the note on her Instagram handle which read, "Dear Shraddha, you made all of us go Cham Cham! Welcome back to the third phase of Baaghi franchise. We can't wait to see you back in action! Wishing you all the luck and love on kickstarting the journey today. Love Sajid Nadiadwala."

In an earlier interview, Shraddha said that she is excited to be a part of this movie. Shraddha said, "I am super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates