Shraddha Kapoor welcomes Prabhas with a warm post on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor known for her infectious smile and energy is definitely rooting for her co-stars and so is she for her Saaho counterpart, Prabhas

Shraddha Kapoor known for her infectious smile and energy is definitely rooting for her co-stars and so is she for her Saaho counterpart, Prabhas. The latter who made is Instagram debut a few days back was welcomed with a warm and generous post by Shraddha, herself.

Pouring out best of the wishes for her Saaho co-star Prabhas, she posted a picture of him, saying "Welcome to insta!!! One of the nicest human beings I have ever met and an absolute darling ð@actorprabhas "

Magnum opus Saaho, which is already creating headlines for its exceptional screenplay and larger than life depiction, is already amidst the shoot in Mumbai.

Shraddha, who keeps her fans posted with the ongoings of her life recently shared about the beginning of Karjat schedule for Saaho, with Prabhas. A few days back actress was seen spending some quality time with her Saaho team in Mumbai, as well.

The actress is also running a tight schedule, hopping from one set to another while slipping into different characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing a range of characters this year and carries four films in her kitty, already.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a complete new dance avatar.

With multiple releases on the charts and audiences' excitement at its peak to watch the duo on-screen, Saaho is set for its release on August 15, 2019.

