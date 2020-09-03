Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor on his birthday with a throwback picture of the actor

Veteran actor Shaki Kapoor celebrates his birthday today on September 3 and on this special occasion, his daughter and Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has taken to her Instagram account to wish him on this special occasion.

Sharing a throwback picture of the actor, she penned a heartfelt note for her 'Baapu.' This is what she had to write- "Birthday Baapu!ð @shaktikapoor

Happy birthday to my precious Baapu!

Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe." (sic)

Shakti Kapoor has been acting in Hindi films for over four decades. Two of his breakthrough roles happened in 1981 in the form of Rocky and Naseeb, with both emerging massive successes. He nearly dominated the era of the 80s, appearing in almost all the films that were made in that decade, mostly featuring Kader Khan, Jeetendra, and Sridevi.

One of his most popular and successful roles in the 80s was in the film Tohfa, where his 'Aaooo' became his style and staple forever. In the 90's, he collaborated with David Dhawan on numerous films and gave another iconic performance in Raja Babu. And not to forget, Crime Master Gogo from Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna, another unforgettable character from his repertoire.

Coming to Shraddha Kapoor, she made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010 and did Luv Ka The End in 2011. Fame happened with Aashiqui 2 in 2013 and she went on to deliver hits like Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, and Baaghi. She's now gearing up for a film with Ranbir Kapoor that will be directed by Luv Ranjan.

