Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor on his birthday

Pic Courtesy/ Shraddha Kapoor Instagram Account

As veteran actor Shakti Kapoor turned 66 today, his daughter and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor made sure she wishes him in the sweetest way possible. Taking to her Instagram account, the Aashiqui 2 star shared an adorable picture and wished her 'Baapu' a very happy birthday, writing, "My baapu's birthday ?? @shaktikapoor. [sic]"

In the picture, the father-daughter duo is all smiles as they lovingly looked at each other. Shakti Kapoor is known for his villainous and comic roles, having featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. He was spotted by late actor Sunil Dutt on the sets of 'Rocky' where he was later cast as the antagonist. However, Dutt felt that his name 'Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor' wouldn't do justice to his villainous role, hence 'Shakti Kapoor' was born.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of her recently released film Stree raking in Rs. 31.26 crores in its opening weekend. The Amar Kaushik directorial, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is ruling the box office with positive reviews from the movie-goers.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI