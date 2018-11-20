Shraddha Kapoor's alleged boyfriend Rohan Shrestha is all hearts on her 'comeback' post

bollywood

Rumoured special friend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, left a heart emoji as a comment on Shraddha Kapoor's post.

Rohan Shrestha and Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has recommenced shooting after a "debilitating" spell of dengue. Yesterday, the actress posted a note of appreciation to those who stood by her during her recent illness.

"As I have returned to shoot after a debilitating spell of dengue, I just wanted to share that I feel deep gratitude. My family and loved ones have been my backbone, support and healing energy through this recovery. You all know who you are," Shraddha tweeted on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old actress says she is the "luckiest girl in the world to have been showered with love, care and compassion, every moment of the way."

"A big thank you to the film teams that I am currently a part of, for understanding and being patient. Thank you to all my well-wishers and fans for the love and endless support," she added.

"I was at home for a month and it was very nice to spend precious time with my family whilst recovering. It served as a reminder for how wonderful is to make time for them and for loved ones. It feels like the most important thing in the world... Thank you everyone for all the love. It fuels me to follow my passion. See you at the movies."

Rumoured special friend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, left a heart emoji as a comment on Shraddha's post.

If the Bollywood buzz is to be believed, the actor is supposedly getting close to Rohan. The two are said to be childhood buddies but now there is a whiff of romance. The alleged couple is said to be dating for the past few months.

Need we say more?

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor looks divine at a recent Diwali bash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates