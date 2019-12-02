Shraddha Kapoor's camisole top is a must have in your wardrobe; shop now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her chic fashion sense, was clicked by photographers enjoying dinner with her friend in Juhu, Mumbai. The Baaghi actress sizzled in her black camisole top and blue denim. Her red heels and the perfect make-up completed her look.

Now even you can ace your fashion sense just like Shraddha. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Women's Cotton Camisole Spaghetti

Try this slim fit camisole presented by Pietra to unveil that confidence in you. With an excellent fit and an attractive solid pattern, this camisole is extremely soft against the skin and will instantly become one of your favourites. Pietra Women's Cotton Camisole Spaghetti top is available at a discounted price of Rs 169. Shop here

Sleeveless Camisole

The spaghetti by Smexy is a blend of lycra and cotton which gives a special soft and delicate finish. It is a perfect combination of elegance and comfort. The excellent stitching and delicate shape of the tank top gives a snug and comfortable fit for every woman. The round scoop neckline gives an attractive look. This tank top is lightweight and gives you the ease of movement and can be worn as loungewear, leisurewear, and is ideal for workouts, gym, yoga, biking, and running. Smexy Women's Poly-Cotton Camisole Sleeveless Vest Slim Crop Top Spaghetti Strap is available at a discounted price of Rs 205. Shop here

Spaghetti Strap Camisole Basic Seamless Tank Top

For utmost comfort and softness, wear this camisole that is exclusively designed and understands your body and enhances your contours. Vibrant and soothing, this cotton lycra camisole is the perfect pick. You can also mix and match them with your favourite jackets, cardigans, and boots and you are all set. Pietra Women's Cotton Camisole Spaghetti top is available at a discounted price of Rs 169. Shop here

Jockey Women's Modal Camisole

This top is made up of 96 per cent micro modal and 4 per cent spandex. It fits the shape of the body, providing maximum softness, comfort, and stretch. It provides maximum softness, comfort, and stretch. Jockey Women's Modal Camisole is available at a discounted price of Rs 279. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates