Shraddha Kapoor's crewmate from Street Dancer 3D has this to say about her!
The crewmate posted for Shraddha Kapoor, to which the actress replied with a warm message saying how touched she was
We all wish to meet our favorite celebrities let alone work and dance with them, don't we? One of Shraddha Kapoor's crewmates Poppin Ticko, from Street Dance, took to Instagram to express how much he loved working with Shraddha Kapoor and how energetic and contagious her vibes were!
Hailed as the most relatable actress across the industry for her presence, the actress gets constant appreciation from her peers. The crewmate posted for Shraddha, to which the actress replied with a warm message saying how touched she was. He wrote, "Because I wouldn't be able to tell you this on set ð¬ You are kind and a pure soul like a kid. I love your vibe and energy you share is rare. I am so happy that I got to work with you ! And you look soo cute when you do robotics ! May God bless you with more love and good health ð Love you">
View this post on Instagram
Because I wouldn't be able to tell you this on set ð¬ You are kind and a pure soul like a kid. I love your vibe and energy you share is rare. I am so happy that I got to work with you ! And you look soo cute when you do robotics ! May God bless you with more love and good health ð Love you @shraddhakapoor â¤â¤ . . #poppinticko #shraddhakapoor #streetdancer3d #dubai #shooting #â¤ï¸
Shraddha recently crossed 30 million followers on Instagram and has always been a favorite of the audience and peers, alike owing to her magnetic presence and friendly nature.
It's no surprise how busy Shraddha Kapoor has been over the last couple of weeks, juggling between shooting for Saaho and Street dancer while also fulfilling other work commitments. Shraddha flew to Hyderabad to shoot for Saaho which is going to release this year, from there she went to Dubai to shoot for Street Dancer for 15 days.
After wrapping up with her shoots in Dubai, Shraddha went to Antalya for a shoot and flew back to Mumbai one day later. Barely spending a few hours at home she again left for Hyderabad to continue shooting for Saaho.
Shraddha's roles in her upcoming movies are on different ends of the spectrum and she is flawlessly juggling between an action avatar for Saaho and a hardcore dancer for Street Dancer, plus we will be seeing her essay two generations of a character in Chhichore.
Amongst all these releases, Shraddha will also be seen in Baaghi 3 which is expected to release in 2020.
Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor works non-stop; finds it more exhilarating than draining
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Shilpa Shetty 44th birthday: Raj Kundra's sweet message for 'darling'
- Bharat Box Office Day 3: Stands at Rs 95.50 crore total; all set to enter 100 crore club today
- B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan's old ties, Boman Irani's dinner and Abhishek Kapoor's Sharaabi
- Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: Not easy for leading lady to transform into acid attack victim
- At 44, Shilpa Shetty can still give the younger actresses a run for their money
- Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous photos from her younger days that will make you say 'wow'
- Do you know about these Bollywood actors' charitable acts?
- When Bollywood stars shared the screen with family members in films
- Boney Kapoor takes South superstar Ajith across three continents
- 'Kabir Singh made me feel that I never want to become this person'
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Does comparison with brother Ayushmann affect Aparshakti Khurana?