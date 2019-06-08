Shraddha Kapoor's crewmate from Street Dancer 3D has this to say about her!

bollywood

The crewmate posted for Shraddha Kapoor, to which the actress replied with a warm message saying how touched she was

Shraddha Kapoor

We all wish to meet our favorite celebrities let alone work and dance with them, don't we? One of Shraddha Kapoor's crewmates Poppin Ticko, from Street Dance, took to Instagram to express how much he loved working with Shraddha Kapoor and how energetic and contagious her vibes were!

Hailed as the most relatable actress across the industry for her presence, the actress gets constant appreciation from her peers. The crewmate posted for Shraddha, to which the actress replied with a warm message saying how touched she was. He wrote, "Because I wouldn't be able to tell you this on set ð¬ You are kind and a pure soul like a kid. I love your vibe and energy you share is rare. I am so happy that I got to work with you ! And you look soo cute when you do robotics ! May God bless you with more love and good health ð Love you">

Shraddha recently crossed 30 million followers on Instagram and has always been a favorite of the audience and peers, alike owing to her magnetic presence and friendly nature.

It's no surprise how busy Shraddha Kapoor has been over the last couple of weeks, juggling between shooting for Saaho and Street dancer while also fulfilling other work commitments. Shraddha flew to Hyderabad to shoot for Saaho which is going to release this year, from there she went to Dubai to shoot for Street Dancer for 15 days.

After wrapping up with her shoots in Dubai, Shraddha went to Antalya for a shoot and flew back to Mumbai one day later. Barely spending a few hours at home she again left for Hyderabad to continue shooting for Saaho.

Shraddha's roles in her upcoming movies are on different ends of the spectrum and she is flawlessly juggling between an action avatar for Saaho and a hardcore dancer for Street Dancer, plus we will be seeing her essay two generations of a character in Chhichore.

Amongst all these releases, Shraddha will also be seen in Baaghi 3 which is expected to release in 2020.

