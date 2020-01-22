Shraddha Kapoor's latest Instagram post shows how much she is loved by fans

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. The actress is promoting the movie in Delhi where she witnessed an immense fan frenzy at a college. Shraddha shared a video on her social media where hundreds of fans had gathered to show love to her and Varun Dhawan for their upcoming movie. The actress had a very successful 2019 with back to back hits with Saaho and then Chhichhore. Shraddha is all set to own 2020 with Street Dancer 3D followed by Baaghi 3.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â forever âÂ¨ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onJan 21, 2020 at 3:40am PST

In Street Dancer 3D, the actress will showcase some phenomenal dance moves despite being a non-dancer and in Baaghi 3, the actress will reunite with Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff and will be seen performing a lot of action sequences.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.

Shraddha has always experimented with characters and always made a better history for herself. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going. The actress never fails in slipping in some time for the fans who meet her.

