Shraddha Kapoor's Makar Sankranti special gesture for Prabhas and Saaho team

Shraddha Kapoor who has time and again spared time from her busy schedules to celebrate various festivals is back in town for Makar Sankranti. While Shraddha always celebrates the festivals with her family, this year she has extended her celebrations to her newly found family- Team Saaho.

It has been about a year that Shraddha has been shooting for Prabhas starrer Saaho and the crew has become more like a family for the actress. Shraddha had earlier taken home cooked food for the entire crew. The sweets made in Shraddha's kitchen are quite popular and she often gets them to her film sets in Mumbai for her colleagues and the til Gul laddoos made at her home is no exception.

Earlier, Shraddha was seen celebrating New Year with close friends and family. She had specially flown from Hyderabad where she was shooting for Saaho for a day, not leaving any opportunity to spend quality time with her closed ones.

Shraddha has a chock-a-block schedule ahead as she is working on multiple projects simultaneously with Saaho, Chhichhore and ABCD.

