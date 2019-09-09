Shraddha Singh hits the list of ace fashion and lifestyle influencer of the country

Shraddha Singh an Indian beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencer who is well renowned for her Fashion and Lifestyle subjects has taken over the Internet with her sensational ideas and content generating immediate individual attention.

Shraddha Singh a self-made fashionista blogger has worked with a number of well-renowned brands has also been a part of a number of commercial ad-shoots. She has proved herself in the blogging world with her amazing insta posts and fabulous communication skills.

Shraddha’s blogging site is considered to be one of the fastest-growing blogs, reaching the mass, making her a well-renowned name in the blogging world also her Fashion and Lifestyle and subjects is a treat for the blogger having the same forte.

Shraddha is a commendable name in the Instagram world booming with her skills and powerful social media techs. Shraddha has collaborated with a number of brands such as Loewe, Balmain, Givenchy, Chanel, Guess, Georges Hobeika, Victoria Beckham, Maison Valentino and many more.

Shraddha is also a travel bug, who has travelled to a number of countries like Paris, London, Amsterdam, Monte Carlo, Germany, Italy and many more and is extremely passionate about her work.

Shraddha has also contributed to working towards getting sustainability in the fashion industry and creating awareness amongst people about the pollution created due to plastic and global warming. She also has created a number of eco-friendly drives in order to reduce pollution and have an eco-friendly environment. It would also come as a surprise to all that Shraddha Singh is the only Indian Influencer to launch her own IG face filter which was used 100k times in the first few hours of the launch worldwide, truly making her a superwoman to can notably balance fashion with a friendly ecosystem for the betterment of the world.

