Shraddha Srinath pays an ode to Bollywood heroines of 90s

Latest song from Milan Talkies, titled Jobless, dropped today and takes us back to the '90s reminding us of films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The song features popular South Indian actress Shraddha Srinath, who marks her Bollywood debut with the film. She is seen paying an ode to Bollywood heroines of '90s.

The song starts with Ali Fazal's dialogue " Chhota Sa Jawab Hai, Ha Ya Na. Sar Hila Ke Hi De Do" to which Shraddha replies "Kyu De? Le Lo Jawab Pyar Karte Ho". In the video, Shraddha Srinath will remind you of Madhuri Dixit's song "Chocolate Limejuice Icecream" from Hum Aapke Hai Kaun leaving you nostalgic. The song portrays Shraddha as a girl who is madly in love and does all the cute little things which people in love do like playing with the pillow, staying awake with the phone all night, dancing your heart out, living every moment of life joyfully. The "Jobless" song from Milan Talkies is perfect to get into the retro mood with its cute old school style romance.

The lyrics and music of the song are quite catchy and fits perfectly in the situation of the song. The song is sung and written by Akriti Kakar which is also her very first song in the Bollywood. The producers and makers of the film released the song with the caption

"Presenting #JoblessSong Which Will Bring Back Your 90's Mood! @shraddhasrinath Recreates The Quintessential Bollywood Heroine Charm From The 90s #MilanTalkies"

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia MilanTalkies stars Ali Fazal in the lead role and marks the Hindi film debut of Kannada star Shraddha Srinath. The movie is about a struggler who wants to become the biggest filmmaker in India, how his life revolves around movies and how he falls in love filmy style. The film is slated to release on 15th March.

