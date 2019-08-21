Shravan Mela goes green, promotes jute

mumbai

The Mela will promote fancy jute products like bags, jewellery, and footwear

The picture is used for representational purpose

CIDCO Urban Haat is back with its post-monsoon events that will commence with Shravan Mela 2019. The event commenced on August 3, 2019, and will continue up to August 25, 2019, from 11 am to 9 pm. Shravan Mela goes green with jute as its main highlight this year. The Mela will promote fancy jute products like bags, jewellery, and footwear. Mastercraftsman and artisans will make a beeline to highlight colourful jute handicrafts, making it the one-stop destination for all your celebrations and festivals all under one roof.

Visitors can opt for bags in an array of colours which will be available at an affordable cost in unique designs and patterns. Shravan Mela will offer visitors an opportunity to understand the intricacies of the jute fabric that has been a part of Indian culture for long. Women can patronise stalls displaying jute jewellery and take advantage of the offerings in store. Attractive neckpieces, earrings in varying sizes will make visitors shopping experience worthwhile.

Keeping the eco-friendly factor at the core, Shravan Mela 2019 aims to spread awareness and reduce the carbon footprint by promoting eco-friendly alternatives like jute etc. As these products can be reused and recycled, these products have increased lifecycle.

Eco-friendly products have also become a fashion statement and form excellent corporate gift items. Shoppers can leave the hassle of carrying plastic bags and opt for a more sustainable alternative, which is easily available at the event. Jute being a skin-friendly alternative also makes it a healthy option for individuals opting for one, contributing immensely to the environment.

