Shrenu Parikh on being tested COVID-19 positive: Felt scared, those 7 days in hospital were challenging

Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh had taken to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She then shared another post a few days later where she could be seen coming out of the hospital and also thanking the hospital staff for their tireless efforts.

And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor has spoken about the time she spent in the hospital, how she was scared, and what she did to cope up with the situation. She first talked about the early stages of symptoms and said, "I realised after I was diagnosed with two-three symptoms because initially, I thought this might be normal flu and that there is no chance of me getting infected. I thought it was only basic cold which I get and will settle down in three days but it didn't."

She added, "I had a cold, cough, weakness and fever, and then I lost smell. That was the turning point and I realised that it could be Coronavirus. My first step was to get tested in spite of my family thinking otherwise, they thought I was being negative but then I tested COVID-19 positive." She also shed light on how this time for her was and how she coped up.

Parikh stated, "I had a lot of people around me, but it was God. I kept chanting Hanuman Chalisa whenever I felt scared. Then, of course, my family and after that my friends a lot of core people in my life knew about it. Those 7 days in the hospital were quite challenging but I had these people around me."

Talking about how one should prepare himself or herself for the situation, she spoke, "A lot matters when you are mentally strong. So, just be hopeful that you will be treated properly. Sometimes, I know a lot of people who might not have faith in their doctors but it is very important to trust them and yourself. Whatever helps you, basically. I used to stay away from negative thoughts by keeping myself occupied."

