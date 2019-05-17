Shreya Ghoshal lashes out at an airline for not allowing to carry her musical instrument

music

A miffed Shreya Ghoshal lashed out at an airline for not allowing to carry her musical instrument through social media

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal has lashed out at an airline, which stopped her from carrying a musical instrument on a flight. The Sunn Raha Hai singer expressed her ire on social media. She wrote, "I guess Singapore Airlines does not want musicians or anybody who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well, thank you. Lesson learnt (sic)."

I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 15, 2019

The airline apologised to the singer via their Twitter handle. "We are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? (sic)." However, a hurt Shreya is in no mood to listen.

Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you. — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 15, 2019

On the other hand, in a recent interview with mid-day, Shreya Ghoshal spoke about their music and its popularity. She said, "With 15 years of live singing gigs to her credit, Shreya Ghoshal too admits that having a finger on the pulse of the listener is crucial. "I judge the demography, and the age-group I'm catering to beforehand. But, what happens on stage eventually depends on the audience's energy. My band is always prepared to deal with my changes."

Talking about the audience' appetite for classics, the singer says, "Certain that every performance will be different from her last -whether in terms of the arrangement, or the interpretation of songs - Ghoshal avoids restricting her set to her tracks alone. "I revisit songs of legends. Those gems must be introduced to the young listener. For instance, I've realised that the Snapchat generation doesn't know Lag Ja Gale, which is among the best [compositions] created in the industry."

Ghoshal is attempting to change the landscape of the industry by altering consumption trends - a feat she can achieve, given the attention she receives from a global audience. "For me, it's always about the quality of the song that I'm performing on, not the jag mag [glamour]. I want to promote good music so that listeners go back and listen to better music, and become fans of good quality songs. The better the music they seek, the bigger will be the demand for it."

