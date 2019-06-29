Search

Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam come together for love song

Published: Jun 29, 2019, 19:40 IST | IANS

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam are reuniting for a love song, the title track of the forthcoming film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam come together for love song
Shreya Ghoshal

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam are reuniting for a love song, the title track of the forthcoming film "Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna". After giving hits like "Zoobi doobi" and "Dil dooba", they will come together for the title song of actor Karanvir Bohra's "Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna". This is Shreya's debut in singing a recreated song.

"I've always been a fan of Shreya's voice. Her voice stirs you up, it has soul and depth. I'm so glad that Shreya is singing our title track," Karanvir said in a statement. This track holds a special meaning in Shreya's life as the song that she sang on stage for the first time was 'Hume tumse pyaar kitna'. That's the reason why she came on board and sang this song," he said.

The title track is set for release on June 17. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar for the 1981 film "Kudrat".

"Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna", directed by Lalit Mohan and produced by Mahendra Bohra and Belvie Productions, is set for release on June 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

shreya ghoshalsonu nigambollywood news

Sonu Nigam, Sonu Kakkar show their love for music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK