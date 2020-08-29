Shreya Siddanagowder to Monika More: Positive thoughts do wonders for us

"Monika and I know the reality of living without arms and the importance of organ donation. A prosthetic artificial limb only covers the cut climbs, it cannot replace real arms," said Shreya Siddanagowder, 22, who lost her arms in 2016 and later received a transplant.

On Thursday night, Monika's uncle Vishwas Jadhav called Shreya minutes before the surgery as Monika was getting nervous. "I urged her to remain calm and proceed with a positive mind. Positive thoughts do wonders and help us recover faster," said Shreya, a second-year Bachelor student of Economics at Fergusson College, Pune.

Shreya Siddanagowder today

Both Monika and Shreya have pledged to donate their organs. "My parents and I have pledged to donate our organs. It was only because of somebody's choice to donate organs that I got my limbs. Both Monika and I got male limbs. With time, their shape and colour have changed to my own. Like me, Monika will also require lifelong medications," said Shreya.

Shreya lost her arms when the bus she was travelling to Manipal in met an accident on September 28, 2016 and her arms were crushed. She was studying chemical engineering back then. After the transplant a year later, she had to fight infections and other complications.

Shreya plans to visit Monika once she and the COVID-19 pandemic stabilise. The two had met in 2019 when Shreya visited the city. Monika's father Ashok had visited Shreya in Pune in September 2018 to learn about her transplant.

Ashok More, Monika's father, with Shreya Siddanagowder in 2018

"Monika and we were relaxed after talking to Shreya. We too have pledged to donate our organs. Had Monika's father been alive today, he would have been very happy," Jadhav said.

"It was Monika's father's dream that she gets human limbs, which has come true today. He was always worried about her future and after his health started deteriorating in 2018, he wanted us to take care of her. Monika's mother, Kavita, has stood by her like a rock," Jadhav said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news