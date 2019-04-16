IPL 2019: Shreyas Gopal is the man who can take Rajasthan Royals to the IPL 2019 playoffs

ipl-news

Shreyas Gopal started off his IPL career in 2014 when he was drafted in by Mumbai Indians. But he caught the eye Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and was bagged by the team in the 2018 IPL auctions.

Shreyas Gopal (Pic/ Shreyas Gopal Instagram)

Shreyas Gopal is a cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2019.

Shreyas Gopal is a bowling all-rounder who bowls leg spin and bats right-handed.

Shreyas Gopal is from a sports-rich family, his father was a club cricketer and mother was a state level volleyball player.

The leg-spinner started off his IPL career in 2014 when he was drafted in by Mumbai Indians.

But he caught the eye Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and was bagged by the team in the 2018 IPL auctions.

Shreyas Gopal has outperformed for Rajasthan Royals in 2019 with match-winning performances. The highlight of his IPL 2019 season was when he picked up the wickets of two of the world's best batsman, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shreyas Gopal has taken 8 wickets so far in the IPL 2019 and has taken 26 wickets overall in his IPL career.

According to the Rajasthan Royals website, the team considers Shreyas Gopal as a future team captain and are grooming him to be one.

He has captained the Karnataka state team in Under-13, Under-15, Under-16 and Under-19.

Shreyas Gopal has revealed earlier, that Anil Kumble is his role model, on whom he has modelled his bowling action. Shreyas Iyer entered the Rajasthan Royals team as a middle-order batting all-rounder but quickly became the team's lead spinner in IPL 2019.

Shreyas Gopal will play for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab on April 16 and will once again lead the spin attack.

Rajasthan Royals will bank on the 24-year-old against KXIp's big hitters like Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates