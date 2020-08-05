Shreyas Iyer does some 'sole searching' amid lockdown

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who plays for Mumbai in domestic circuit and captains Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, is known for his sense of fashion and flaunts it both on and off the field. One of the important accessories for him are his sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) onAug 4, 2020 at 12:01am PDT

Shreyas made most of the time he has on hand due to the forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, taking stock of the 50-plus pair of sneakers he owns.

On Tuesday, he Instagrammed the below picture of him surrounded by shoes of different colours and designs for his 2.4 million followers. He captioned it: "Sole searching #Sneakerhead." The post received 2,84,007 'likes'.

