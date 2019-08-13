Shreyas Iyer eyes consistency after gritty 71 against West Indies

cricket

Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half century against WI on Sunday. Pic /AFP

Port-of-Spain: India batsman Shreyas Iyer is hoping that his 71-run knock in the second ODI against the West Indies will help him keep a consistent place in the team, crediting his stint with the 'A' side for the impressive show.

Coming into the team after a year, Iyer, who has a couple of fifties in the five ODIs that he has played, produced a 68-ball 71 to play a crucial role in India's 59-run win over West Indies on Sunday.

"I want to stay in the team for a while, the consistency is always important, I want to play well and contribute to the team," said Iyer, 24, who didn't get game time during the T20 series.

Iyer, who scored two fifties for India 'A' during their tour of West Indies last month, said familiarity with the conditions gave him the confidence of doing well in the ODI series. "It was a fruitful day. I knew I was going to do well, I played for India 'A' and I played in these grounds, paced my innings well and think it went well," said Iyer.

Iyer better for No. 4 spot, says Gavaskar

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar says Shreyas Iyer is better suited for the No. 4 spot in ODIs than Rishabh Pant and should be given a permanent slot in the middle-order. "If India get to a great start with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma batting for 40-45 overs, then Pant at No. 4. But if it's a question of batting for 30-35 overs, then it should be Shreyas Iyer at No. 4," he said.

