Shreyas Iyer gets a nail job!

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is having quite a fun time online, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, he Instagrammed a video, giving his dog, Betty some catch practice at home. Then, he was up to some card trickery with his sister, Natasha.

On Friday, his second sister, Shresta, painted his fingernails and wrote, "I am sorry but I am not sorry." Shreyas replied: "Perks of having a sister."

