Search

Shreyas Iyer gets a nail job!

Updated: Apr 04, 2020, 16:00 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer Instagrammed a video

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is having quite a fun time online, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, he Instagrammed a video, giving his dog, Betty some catch practice at home. Then, he was up to some card trickery with his sister, Natasha.

On Friday, his second sister, Shresta, painted his fingernails and wrote, "I am sorry but I am not sorry." Shreyas replied: "Perks of having a sister."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK