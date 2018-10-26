Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Ranji opener

cricket

Senior pacer Dhawan Kulkarni has been named his deputy in the 15 member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association yesterday

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team that will take on Railways in New Delhi from November 1. Senior pacer Dhawan Kulkarni has been named his deputy in the 15 member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association yesterday.

Prithvi Shaw wasn't considered for selection as he was still recovering from an elbow injury which he sustained during a Deodhar Trophy match. Regulars like Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare have made it to the squad.

