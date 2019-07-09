Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti Talpade hit by impersonation fraud

bollywood

An unknown person has been impersonating as Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Talpade and claiming to be Amazon's Casting Head

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shreyastalpade27

With the kind of apps and technology at hand, impersonation has become easy for those who live in the grey zone. The latest to be hit by an impersonation fraud is B-town's Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade. Sources close to the couple tell us that an unknown person has been impersonating as Shreyas's wife Deepti Talpade and claiming to be Amazon's Casting Head and asking people to send their profiles to her. Deepti, who is an independent film producer in her own right, has previously worked on films like Poshter Boyz (Marathi and Hindi), Baji and Sanai Choughade.

The couple found out about this through a friend of theirs, who called them to warn about it. They told them that Deepti's photo is being used as the WhatsApp profile picture of this conman or woman and she's contacting through the same WhatsApp identity. Deepti Talpade has clarified that she has nothing to do with being the Casting Head at Amazon and asked people to kindly check with the authorities at Amazon before responding to this impostor.

On the other hand, Shreyas Talpade is the latest on the bandwagon of Bollywood folk having their own apps to get a step closer to fans. The Golmaal Again (2017) actor is hoping that it not only offers fans a peep into his life but also enables him to connect with admirers. He also plans to conduct contests on the app, winners of which will get one-on-one time with him. Talpade, known for his comic timing, is keen to have fun interactions with fans while providing details about his likes and dislikes.

