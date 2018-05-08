Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti welcome baby girl through surrogacy

After 14 years of marriage, actor-filmmaker Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy



Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti blessed with a baby girl. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shreyastalpade27

Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy on May 4. The couple, who considered surrogacy, tells that doctor suggested this option as the best, and now after 14 years of marriage, the couple has become proud parents of a baby girl. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shreyas and Deepti were off for a vacation to Hong Kong, when they received this good news, and they immediately returned back to India.

Talking about his excitement, Shreyas Talpade told the publication that they were scheduled to go on a cruise after the HongKong trip, but their 'stubborn' daughter did not want them to go without her. "On the way, we learnt that the surrogate mother had gone into labour prematurely so we changed our plans and headed back to India the same night," said the actor-filmmaker, who also revealed that the due date was between May 10- 12.

He also adds that they were still mid-air when the good news broke to them and they headed straight to the hospital from the airport. "Seems our little girl has a stubborn streak and didn't want us to go to Hong Kong without her," joked Shreyas, adding that she already has her parents wrapped around her little finger.

What would the parents name the baby girl? Well, they are confused and haven't zeroed down on any name yet. Although they have listed a few names, he says, "Friends have been confusing us with multiple suggestions."

Shreyas says that opting for surrogacy is the best decision he ever made, while he beams with joy. The Golmaal Again actor is on a short break from work and his top priority is taking care of his baby. "I was to start shooting from May 15 but luckily for me, the shoot has been pushed to June so I've got a month to focus on my baby. I've always wanted a daughter so I could buy her dolls, teddy bears and plenty of pretty dresses. I'm already planning what I can buy her when I go shooting. My wife thinks I'm more stressed out than her, but I'm just happy and want to give our daughter the best," he said.

