Shreyas Talpade excited about making debut in thriller space

Shreyas Talpade is excited about trying his hand at the thriller genre with Setters

Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade is excited about trying his hand at the thriller genre with Setters. The socio-political thriller, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, delves into the education and employment mafia in India.

"I am really excited about this film as it is the first time that I am trying my hand at the thriller genre. The role I'm playing is something that my fans and the audience have something to look forward to," Shreyas said in a statement.

Shreyas is known for his comic timing. "I've been often asked when I would be doing a serious kind of a film so, I am doing one now," said the Golmaal Again actor. He will also be seen in a slice-of-life comedy titled Teen Do Paanch and a web series titled Baby Come Naa.

