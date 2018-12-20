Shreyas Talpade excited to make fiction TV debut with My name Ijj Lakhan

television

Shreyas Talpade s excited about unleashing his "all-new" avatar as a goon with a heart of gold on the small screen with his fiction TV debut My Name Ijj Lakhan

Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade is excited about unleashing his "all-new" avatar as a goon with a heart of gold on the small screen with his fiction TV debut My Name Ijj Lakhan. Sony SAB's My Name Ijj Lakhan is a story of a young man trying to reform his ways.

"I am very excited to make my fiction television debut with My name Ijj Lakhan. I am looking forward to playing the role of Lakhan and I hope that viewers love me in this all-new dynamic action-emotional-comedy avatar on television," Shreyas said in a statement.

In the show, Lakhan has ideological differences with his father. Lakhan's father Dashrath believes that all is good in the world, while Lakhan feels that only the tough can survive in this bad place. The dramedy follows Lakhan's journey as he tries to turn a new leaf.

Motivated by his new-found mission to mend his ways, he tries to commit good deeds in his own peculiar style often with comedic results. The show is expected to air soon in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever