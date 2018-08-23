Shreyas Talpade: Iqbal made my family proud of me

bollywood

After Iqbal, Shreyas Talpade has delivered memorable performances in films like Dor, Om Shanti Om and Golmaal Returns

Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade says his debut film Iqbal, which will complete 13 years since its release on August 26, 2005, is a movie that made his family proud of him.

In the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, Shreyas essayed the role of a deaf and mute youngster aspiring to be a cricketer.

"The journey of making this beautiful film has been one of the most precious and treasured memories of my life. When I look back in retrospect, I feel that life has come full circle after 'Iqbal' released 13 years ago," Shreyas said in a statement.

"To this present day, I still continue to listen to the song from my film which is not only my favourite song but also inspires me a lot today whenever I feel low. It's a film that made my family proud of me."

He also made a promise to his fans that he will look for a strong and good script which he intends to do next year.

"I'll look for something which is equally strong like 'Iqbal' and do that next year. I'm grateful to the makers for seeing Iqbal in me and trusting me to play the character on screen," said Shreyas.

After Iqbal, he delivered memorable performances in films like Dor, Om Shanti Om and Golmaal Returns.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever