Shreyas Talpade: People can't think of me beyond comedy

As he returns to TV, Shreyas Talpade on how it offers him more scope than films, and juggling the two worlds with ease

Shreyas Talpade

Having flirted with television in the late '90s, it is a homecoming for Shreyas Talpade who returns to the small screen with My Name Ijj Lakhan. The actor talks about television undergoing a sea change with the rise of OTT platforms.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

While you started your career with television in the '90s, what made you return to it?

With the rise of OTT platforms, television channels are facing the heat. So, they are coming up with interesting shows and formats. My Name Ijj Lakhan is a 26-episode series that offers me an amazing character to portray. Why would anyone say no? Technically, a medium that offers enough money to an actor and has the maximum reach - more than even films - is the best one to opt for. There are only benefits to doing a television show. I had never said no to doing television.

What about the role enticed you to come on board?

I play the right hand of a don. My character believes that bullying people and threatening them is the way to survive these days, but an incident changes his outlook. Every actor wants to evolve eventually. When I began my career, I was considered a serious actor, but now people can't think of me beyond comedy. I want to change that perception. In this show, I have tried my hand at action, something that I could not explore in films.

You are simultaneously working on films.

Yes. I'm part of Ashwini Chaudhary's Setters, which is based on the employment and education mafia. Then, I have the romcom Teen Do Paanch, which is about a couple trying to have a child. When all else fails, they end up adopting three kids.

You've recently had a baby girl through surrogacy. How is it being a father?

Aadya has started to sit up and recognise things. She is adorable. I was scared and nervous about turning father for several years, and my wife [Deepti] understood my dilemma. Finally, she put her foot down about having a baby. I am glad she took the call.

Are you a hands-on father?

Not as much as I'd like to be because I am working. Aadya needs her father to get home the money because schooling is expensive. Whenever I am home, I consciously keep my phone away and spend most of my time with her. We have two pets as well, so it is increasingly demanding for Deepti and me to keep up.

What's in the pipeline?

ALTBalaji is planning the season two of Baby Come Naa. And we are pitching stories to OTT various platforms.

