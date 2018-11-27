Shrishty Rode talks about her feud with contestant Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

television

Following her recent eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode takes on fellow contestant Dipika Kakar

Srishty Rode

For a show that thrives on drama, Bigg Boss 12 has surprisingly been running low on steam this year. However, when one of the most loved contestants is shown the door, eyebrows are going to be raised. Srishty Rode's recent eviction has been a cause of much heartache among her fans. The actor, on her part, too admits that the ouster came as a shock.

"It will be difficult to watch the show. I am jealous that I have been evicted so early on," says Rode. Her feud with contestant Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has been the talk of the season. It's clear that there is no love lost between them as Rode says that the tasks would bring out Kakar's true personality. "Dipika tried to portray this bahu avatar [in the house], but things would change during tasks. She used to become animated, aggressive and negative."

Things had come to a head, a fortnight ago, when Rode and Romil Choudhary hinted at a romance blossoming between Kakar and fellow inmate Sreesanth. While Kakar lashed out at the duo inside the house, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Rode's boyfriend Manish Nagpal too locked horns, on social media. Quiz Rode about the incident, and she says, "It was pathetic that I wasn't given a chance to explain myself. I would have apologised again during Weekend Ka Vaar, but she didn't let me explain my stance. I patiently listened to her scream, but could say nothing."

Her bitter experiences aside, the show helped her find a friend in Karanvir Bohra. "I never liked Karanvir Bohra because I thought he was rude, but he became one of my best buddies in the house."

