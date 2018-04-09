Shriya Pilgaonkar bags Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Shriya Pilgaonkar who was appreciated for her Hindi film debut as Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in Fan and for her viral short film 'Jai Mata Di', has bagged new film



Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who made her Bollywood debut as Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in Fan (2016) has been added to the cast of Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The film stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Saurabh Shukla.

Daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya is also shooting for Mirzapur, a web show, starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi.

Shriya was last seen in 'Jai Mata Di', a humour-filled short film. The actress shared screen space with her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar for the first time. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, "Jai Mata Di" also featured Shiv Pandit. Supriya and Shriya played mother and daughter in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates