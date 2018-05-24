Shriya Pilgaonkar locked to play the lead in Viu's upcoming web series

Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of ace actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar



Known for its original content, Viu over a period of time, has left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with its compelling shows. With 7 new originals already launched this year, the lineup of the OTT platform does not halt there and will introduce 20 more originals for its audience across its markets.

Taking the news forward, recently we got to hear that the platform is all set to launch a new series in the coming months. While the launch date is not yet fixed the cast has been finalized. The extremely talented actress Shriya Pilagaonkar has been roped in the platform’s upcoming original based on a thriller and will be playing the female lead in the series. On touching base with Shriya, she quipped, "I have always enjoyed watching thrillers and this is my first time exploring the genre as an actor. I loved the story of this series and decided to instantly give my nod. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s an incredibly fascinating character and I’ve already started prepping for it.”

Renowned actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of ace actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She is a multi-tasker who dons the hat of acting, directing, producing and onstage stage performing. Shriya has given some commendable performance in bollywood flick - Fan, Marathi movie - Ekulti Ek among others.

