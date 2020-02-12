Shriya Pilgaonkar to star in Apoorva Lakhia's next

After Mirzapur, House Arrest and Bhangra Paa Le, now Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to get into action mode in Apoorva Lakhia's next, along with Saqib Saleem. She has been shooting for the untitled film in Chandigarh.

Pilgaonkar shares an amiable bond with the director. The two often indulge in banter on social media. Details about the film are under wraps for now.

Shriya will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi a trilingual film, where she features alongside Rana Daggubati. The movie marks her debut in Tamil and Telugu films. She is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's political satire, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Talking about Haathi Mere Saathi, she said, "'Haathi Mere Saathi' is a very special film for me since it's my Tamil Telugu debut and my first time being part of a trilingual. The subject of the film is incredibly relevant and important in today's times and I'm proud to be part of this film. It was wonderful working with Rana whose commitment and passion towards work is truly inspiring."

Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.

The movie highlighting man-animal relationship is a story inspired by true events and a tribute to 1971 classic film "Haathi Mere Saathi" -- starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.

While Rana, Zoya and Kalki feature in all the three language films, Pulkit's character will be essayed by southern actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.

The music has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designed by Resul Pookutty.

