Shriya Saran posts her wedding pictures, says loves hubby Andrei Koscheev forever and ever!

Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 in a hush-hush ceremony at her residence in Mumbai, and now, she has surprised all her fans by sharing some wedding pictures and showering love on her hubby!

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two pictures that were all about love and so was the caption. She wrote- "Love you forever and ever." (sic).

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Love you forever and ever @andreikoscheev A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109) onFeb 14, 2020 at 2:03am PST

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashish Chowdhry commented on the post with lots of hearts. Given the world has just celebrated Valentine's Day, it seems this post was just about showering love. And coming to being romantic, Saran's hubby doesn't seem any less. Just yesterday, he also shared multiple pictures with his wife on Instagram and wrote- So lucky, thank you.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram So lucky ðÂ¥¨âÂ¤ï¸Â thank you @shriya_saran1109 A post shared by Andrei Koscheev (@andreikoscheev) onFeb 14, 2020 at 7:22am PST

That's not all, he also shared another set of pictures and wrote- Lots of love from Andorra. Saw these pictures?:

Our favourite was a post where the couple posed as if it were a Hollywood film, where the husband was holding a guitar and couldn't get enough of the wife's beauty. See this too:

View this post on Instagram by chance anyone flying from Petersburg to Barcelona soon? A post shared by Andrei Koscheev (@andreikoscheev) onNov 15, 2019 at 1:53am PST

Shriya Saran is truly beautiful and we would love to see more of her on the celluloid. Rumours suggest she could be reuniting with Ajay Devgn for SS Rajamouli's RRR after acting with him in the 2015 thriller, Drishyam. The period drama is all set for a January 8, 2021 release.

