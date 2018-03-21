Shriya Saran still refuses to talk about her nuptials

Wedding pictures of Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are going viral on the Internet, though the actress has still not officially announced the news



Andrei Koscheev and Shriya Saran

Yesterday, wedding pictures of Shriya Saran surfaced on social media. The actor has tied the knot with Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev as reported 'Hush-hush wedding for Shriya' (Mid-day, March 17). The Drishyam (2015) actor has refused to talk about her nuptials. Now that she is hitched (and there's proof!), it's time to spread the happiness, Shriya.

It was a very low-key affair with only Manoj Bajpayee and veteran Shabana Azmi in attendance at the duo's wedding.

