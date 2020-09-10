Shriyam Bhagnani - Another Bhagnani in B-Town

After doing small roles in Baaghi 2 (2018) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Shriyam Bhagnani has landed a leading part in Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming web series. "There is so much to learn and absorb on Nagesh sir's set," she says. Shriyam is producer Vashu Bhagnani's brother Deepak's daughter. Despite being associated with a film family, she has charted her own path in B-Town.

Shriyam trained under acting guru Barry John and worked as an assistant on several films. About the nepotism debate, she says, "It is unfair to generalise the industry as a whole. If you're talented, you'll find the right platform. Ultimately, only talent rules."

Shriyam Bhagnani is also very active on her Instagram account, she keep sharing photos from her day-to-day life for her followers. Her bio read, "Happy Soul Learning how to act better, so that my characters can have a voice someday. [sic]"

As for her cousins, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are currently in Scotland, shooting for their upcoming production Bell Bottom. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, among others. The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s and is slated for an April 2021 release.

