Shruti Haasan appalled on her 'alcohol' statements being misconstrued
Shruti Haasan was seen on the Telugu version of the chat show, Feet Up With Stars. The actress made a few statements there, which have been taken out of context
Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who recently appeared on the Telugu version of 'Feet Up with the Stars', was appalled about how certain statements she made on the show, have been misconstrued and published by a few gossip websites.
"It's surprising, more so since the clip is available online and many portals have carried the news without even cross checking. The issue stemmed from a statement Haasan made on the show about a phase in her life in which she enjoyed drinking and that now she hasn't indulged in it for the longest time. A simple statement was taken completely out of context and peppered with words like 'addiction' which was never the case." Adds a source.
Talking about the misinformation doing rounds, the source further states, "Shruti has been very clear in what she has spoken on the show and any misrepresentation should not be paid attention to. She urges her fans and her media friends to see the video before jumping to any conclusions. For the record, her statements on drinking and her illness at the time, were completely unrelated and have no link to one another and for anyone who has any further doubts, the inter is in the public domain." he concludes.
Born on January 28, 1986, Shruti Haasan is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. Shruti was born in Chennai where she completed her schooling and attended St Andrew's College in Mumbai where she studied psychology. (All photos/Shruti Haasan's official Instagram account)
Shruti Haasan has a younger sister Akshara Haasan who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in 'Shamitabh'.
Not many know that Shruti Haasan started crooning at the tender age of six. She did playback singing for the song 'Jaago Gori' in the film 'Chachi 420' which starred her father Kamal Haasan. Shruti has sung for many Hindi and Telugu films.
Talking about her childhood days and the effects of growing up in a famous family, Shruti recently told in a chat show, "Even when I was a child, my father used to talk to me as if he is talking to an adult. My father never treated me like a kid."
Shruti Haasan went on to reveal that Kamal Haasan was a stern father to both his daughters and never unnecessarily pampered them. She also mentions that she was always the one answerable to him.
Shruti Haasan lived in an open and friendly environment during her schooling and she even confessed that it helped her to develop her love for music. Shruti's love for music made her a stronger person. In fact, Shruti's school encouraged all students to pursue their interests, and that's how she could pursue a career in singing.
Shruti Haasan made her acting debut in 2000 in her father's film Hey Ram. However, it was a blink-and-miss role. Her first commercial debut was Bollywood film Luck (2009), alongside actor Imran Khan.
The first movie of an actor will always be special to them. But in Shruti Haasan's case, it was the most daring film of her life ever. "My first film was with Imran Khan. He is like a brother to me. He told me that there is a role like this and if I would do it. I said, 'How much will you pay me as I need money to buy my band equipment?' And I asked him about the character. He said that it is just like me, like a tomboy, action-oriented. Then I was okay. I asked him if I could sing in the film. He said, 'Okay, you can sing!' That's how I got my first film. No planning at all. Till date, among more than 30 movies that I have done, that was the most daring film I have ever been a part of," said Shruti.
In Bollywood, Shruti Haasan has worked in the films 'Luck' (her debut), 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Gabbar Is Back', 'Welcome Back' and 'Behen Hogi Teri'. Although her B-Town career hasn't taken off yet she's is a prominent name in the South.
Shruti Haasan won many awards for her work in Tamil and Telugu films. Not only this, but the actress also performs live gigs, and her last performance in the UK was appreciated by one and all.
Being the daughter of talented actors, it has never been pressurising for Shruti Haasan to deliver an impactful performance on screen. "It is my life, I wanted to make them proud and I knew they'd be proud that I'm working hard and that's important. I have followed the beat of my own drum because the comparisons are really impossible for me to compete with. They both started when they were four-years-old, so, it's difficult to even get into that headspace..." she said.
On the personal front, Shruti Haasan was in a relationship with Michael Corsale for quite a long time before they broke up this year in April. It is believed that Michael Corsale met Shruti Haasan when he was in India for treatment and they apparently grew closer following that.
On the popular chat show - Feet Up with the Stars Telugu - hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan spilled the beans on her thoughts on love, her ex-boyfriend and what she yearns for in the future.
Talking about her split with Michael, Shruti said, "Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets. It was overall a good experience for me. I have learned a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for."
What are her expectations from love and relationships now? "It's not a romantic cinema love. We know we are in cinema. Honestly, it's between two people who grow together for each other. The world is full of judgement, so we should be able to understand and communicate with each other," said Shruti Haasan in this latest interview.
