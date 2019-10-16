Shruti Haasan appalled on her 'alcohol' statements being misconstrued

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who recently appeared on the Telugu version of 'Feet Up with the Stars', was appalled about how certain statements she made on the show, have been misconstrued and published by a few gossip websites.

"It's surprising, more so since the clip is available online and many portals have carried the news without even cross checking. The issue stemmed from a statement Haasan made on the show about a phase in her life in which she enjoyed drinking and that now she hasn't indulged in it for the longest time. A simple statement was taken completely out of context and peppered with words like 'addiction' which was never the case." Adds a source.

Talking about the misinformation doing rounds, the source further states, "Shruti has been very clear in what she has spoken on the show and any misrepresentation should not be paid attention to. She urges her fans and her media friends to see the video before jumping to any conclusions. For the record, her statements on drinking and her illness at the time, were completely unrelated and have no link to one another and for anyone who has any further doubts, the inter is in the public domain." he concludes.

