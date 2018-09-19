Shruti Haasan does her first live gig in London. See pics

regional-cinema

Shruti Haasan is now determined to pursue her music ambitions, which had of late taken a backseat due to her film commitments

Shruti Haasan did her first live gig in London on Monday night at a luxury hotel. The actor-singer performed numbers, which she has composed as well as written. The 45-minute set was supported by a pianist and cellist.

She is also in talks with leading music producers in England to release an album.

A day before the gig, Shruti also shared a video from her rehearsals. Take a look:

Shruti is slated to return to Mumbai this weekend to resume shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next. She will also be hosting a Tamil talk show for a major network in Chennai and hence will be shuttling between the two cities.

On the Bollywood front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person.

"This business teaches you a lot about patience, to stay true to who you are. I really learned by losing myself and finding myself again... I am thankful that I have stuck it out as long as I have and enjoyed myself. I didn't plan any of this. I think it's very divine and I feel blessed," she added.

