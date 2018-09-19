Shruti Haasan does her first live gig in London. See pics
Shruti Haasan is now determined to pursue her music ambitions, which had of late taken a backseat due to her film commitments
Shruti Haasan did her first live gig in London on Monday night at a luxury hotel. The actor-singer performed numbers, which she has composed as well as written. The 45-minute set was supported by a pianist and cellist.
Shruti is now determined to pursue her music ambitions, which had of late taken a backseat due to her film commitments.
View this post on Instagram
For my performance at the Ned in @43_188 @fancypantsthestore hmu @miramakeup styled by @sanamratansi
She is also in talks with leading music producers in England to release an album.
View this post on Instagram
On my way to perform my music @thenedlondon #music #london #songs #sing #happyme
A day before the gig, Shruti also shared a video from her rehearsals. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Rehearsing for my show with @jauntin_ #music #london #piano #originalmusic
Shruti is slated to return to Mumbai this weekend to resume shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next. She will also be hosting a Tamil talk show for a major network in Chennai and hence will be shuttling between the two cities.
On the Bollywood front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person.
"This business teaches you a lot about patience, to stay true to who you are. I really learned by losing myself and finding myself again... I am thankful that I have stuck it out as long as I have and enjoyed myself. I didn't plan any of this. I think it's very divine and I feel blessed," she added.
Also Read: Shruti Haasan: Would love to act with my mum
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Do you remember these Bollywood item girls?