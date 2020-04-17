Shruti Haasan drinks coffee after 15 years, says she feels strange in a bad way

If you're a hardcore coffee drinker, then you know how difficult it can be to get through the day without at least one decent cuppa. Shruti Haasan has gone 15 years without coffee, can you believe it! The actress recently shared a post that shows her sipping on a cuppa with a funny expression on her face.

Shruti shared the photo and wrote, "#MOOD ps - I've started drinking teeny tiny amounts of coffee for the first time in maybe 15 years. I feel very strange... in a good but mostly bad way lol back to my matcha #matchamadeinheaven"

Shruti may have started drinking coffee again, but her expression proves that maybe she's not ready to embrace the taste of it just yet! What do you think?

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in the short film titled Devi, which also starred Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama. The short film followed the stories of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. It is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.

