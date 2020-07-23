Shruti Haasan has a musical treat for fans on her YouTube channel

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan will be uploading unseen footage of her music tours and giving a sneak peek into her original tracks on her YouTube channel.

Haasan has performed extensively across the UK and has been working towards her debut album. "I had a lot of fun interacting with fans on social media and I think an active YouTube channel is the next logical step." The actress has also shared a rehearsal video on her social media account.

Speaking about her journey as an artist, the actress shared in an interview with IANS, "It depends on the kind of audience anywhere in the world. Have they come there to hear the music the artiste is presenting or have they come there with preconceived notions? It happens to the biggest artistes of the world."

Giving an example, she said: "It could be Beyonce. You may want her to sing 'Crazy in love', but maybe she doesn't want to and they could feel disappointed or they could say 'No, we love Beyonce and would love to hear anything that she wants to sing for us'. The beautiful thing is because I have a repertoire of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi songs, and the audiences abroad are mixed, it's been really amazing that they come there for English music and they understand the journey -- that Shruti is writing in English and this is her form of expression and they appreciate that. That is very special to me."

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in a Zee5 offering, Yaara. The film is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals. Set in the backdrop of North India, the narrative is wrapped in a thin sheet of history. This ZEE5 original film is a fun, stimulating and thrilling tale that will take you back in time in UP to witness the rise and fall of the of 4 friends rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. The movie is a licensed adaptation of the French Feature Film A Gang Story.

With inputs from IANS

