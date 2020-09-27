Shruti Haasan: I have paid heavy prices for not being party to things I don't agree with, and I am proud of it

Shruti Haasan is always candid when it comes to interacting or sharing Instagram posts. Right from talking about the lockdown and how life would be post its end to shedding light on Nepotism and groupism, which has been the talk of the town today. The debate around nepotism and groupism has nearly exploded on social media due to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

The actress in a recent interview talked about how Bollywood is really like, and whether it's fair for it to be called names. Talking to Hindustan Times, Shruti Haasan said, "I can very proudly say I'm not party to the things I don't agree with. It doesn't matter if it's the biggest director or whoever. I'm not even talking about exploitation, I'm talking about when I don't like their vibes. I just don't talk to them, and I have paid heavy prices for this, where I have not got films, they feel I am not interested. That's okay. That's a price I chose to pay," the actor tells us.

Adding that people having to suffer because of this would happen in any field, the 34-year-old actress said, "If you are the girl who doesn't want to suck up to the boss in your corporate office, you will pay the price of it. Are you okay with it, that's a different question. I don't think it's fair to drag one industry down for whatever. Yes, there is bad stuff, but tell me, where isn't the bad stuff?"

The Gabbar Is Back actress recalled a conversation of her father Kamal Haasan during her early days. "It was really beautiful, and that's what me and my family feel about this situation. That person asked my father 'Aren't you worried to send your daughters to this business?' Now, there are so many layers to this question, and they are not always positive. My dad replied 'Your daughter had an arranged marriage, you sent her to a house you didn't even know! I sent my daughter to a home I grew up in, this is my home. I sent her, knowing I have hopefully taught her the lessons to stay strong and value her journey."

This isn't the first time Shruti has talked about how the ups and downs in her career. A few days back, in an interview, she had recalled how there is favoritism and groupism in the industry. This is what she said, "I understand the value my surname holds and I understand that it opened the door and there is arguing or debating that."

She added, "But there are also things like favoritism and campism that exists. But I can tell with my hand on my heart that yes though the door opened for me because of my surname, but I am very well aware of the work I have put in and the rejections I faced."

Earlier this year in February, Haasan had taken to her Instagram account and shared a long post about how she underwent plastic surgery and wasn't ashamed to admit the same. When asked about her nose surgery, this is what she had to say, "It's a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn't like the way it felt. I didn't like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it."

She added, "When it came to fillers… They said, 'Shruti's face is very Western it's very sharp, it's very masculine.' I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about. If there are any actresses telling you they haven't done it, they are blatantly lying because people's faces don't change that much. But it's just something that I wanted to talk about."

Haasan made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Imran Khan in the action-drama, Luck. She went on to do films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back. She was last seen in Yaara. She's also an established star in the South Indian film industry.

