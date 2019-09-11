Shruti Haasan is hitting the high notes

Shruti Haasan is currently living her best life. She is combining her passion for singing and travelling. The actor recently performed at Islington, England. "The place has good energy and history. I am thankful to the people who come to see me perform," she says. Shruti, who is also working on her debut album, has wrapped up the shoot of her international series, Treadstone, in Budapest and will return to Chennai by the month-end for the shoot of her Tamil film, Laabam.

On the personal front, Shruti has moved on after her break up with Michael Corsale, the London-based theatre actor. The singer-actress is keeping herself occupied with her work and musical endeavours. She has been performing with other musicians in London. Her Instagram is filled with posts with them. In her last post she thanked her fellow musicians and how it was fun playing with them. "These two it's always so much fun playing and creating with these two ladies who always make everything magical for me on stage @tinakeyboards @zosia_music, [sic]" she wrote with a photo she shared with them.

Haasan is globetrotting due to her work. She loves travelling and work takes her places, so she could not ask for more.

