Shruti Haasan is living her London dreams, to perform live gig in the UK

regional-cinema

Shruti Haasan to premiere acoustic version of upcoming music album at a live gig in the UK

Shruti Haasan

Over the past year, Shruti Haasan has been shuttling between the UK and the US in a bid to develop her music career. In what comes as good news for her fans, the singer-musician is set to perform at The Troubadour — one of London's most iconic live music venues — on January 25. As part of the gig, Haasan intends to premiere the acoustic version of the tracks of her upcoming EP.

Naturally, Haasan is ecstatic to have been chosen to perform at the venue that has hosted Bob Dylan, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, Adele and Ed Sheeran, among others, in the past. She says this is an important step towards furthering her music career. "I have been working with well-known producers in the UK and the US to develop an EP.

The tracks have been composed as well as sung by me. The stage feels like my second home and I'm always looking for creatively gratifying opportunities to showcase my musical facet. While India will always be an important market when it comes to music and films, it's important for me to secure a global perspective on English music."

Shruti also shared a picture on her social media platform with the caption: "London calling ! had the best time ever in la with my darling @themichaelcorsale and my best friends @brianlammusic and @bass.pilot - thankfull for the love and light In my life and the beautiful people that bring pure joy to my heart [sic]"

This marks her second gig in the Queen's city — she had performed at The Ned in London last September as part of New Music Monday. "I am determined to pursue my music ambitions with a vengeance this year," she promises.

