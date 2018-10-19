Shruti Haasan out on a musical trail to Los Angeles

bollywood

Shruti Haasan's keen to collaborate with international musicians and create original tunes

Shruti Haasan is in Los Angeles focussing on her musical pursuits. Of late, the actor-singer has been logging air miles honing her singing talent. She has been shuttling between Mumbai, Chennai and London (where actor beau Michael Corsale is based).

the actress also shared her current work mode on Instagram. Take a look!

She's keen to collaborate with international musicians and create original tunes. Making music suits her fine as there's not much on her acting plate. She features in Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled directorial venture, which has Vidyut Jammwal as a co-star. After it rolled in April, there has been no news about it. We might as well hear her, if not see her.

In the Bollywood front, Shruti has completed over a decade. Shruti Haasan was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Behen Hogi Teri (2017). Apart from Mahesh Manjrekar's yet untitled film, the actress will be next seen in Shabhash Kundu.

