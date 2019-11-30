Shruti Haasan's latest Instagram post will give you an adrenaline rush

Shruti Haasan is truly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the country, and her Instagram pictures are to die for. The same goes for her latest Instagram post that's all covered in pink and is all about giving you all an adrenaline rush.

Haasan isn't only an actor but also a singer, and has performed at many international concerts over the years and continues to do so even now. She recently performed in Chennai and left the crowd mesmerised with her voice. And what got our attention was again her Insta post.

Taking to her account, Haasan wrote- Adrenaline, and we couldn't agree more, have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram ADRENALINE ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan onNov 28, 2019 at 10:48am PST

Haasan also posted quite a few videos where we could see her performance. In the first video, she wrote- Such a fun night! Can't wait for you all to catch the whole show, have a look right here:

In the other video, she wrote- Had such a fun night performing with the super talented ladies, have a look right here:

And a few days ago, she posted another post where she could be seen singing with all her heart and captioned it- All the world's a stage, have a look right here:

It seems Shruti Haasan is a born rockstar and we hope she continues to pursue her passion!

