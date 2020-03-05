Shruti Sharma: I always wanted to be a part of a show like Nazar 2

Television actors are known to experiment with the kind of roles they take up. We are all aware of actors who have made a niche for themselves by portraying specific characters, while on the other hand there are others who are always keen on essaying different on-screen personalities. Shruti Sharma of Nazar 2 is an actress who belongs to the latter category. The young actress is now seen as Palak on Star Plus' show Nazar 2.

It's a little-known fact that Shruti has a keen interest in the supernatural and always wanted to be a part of a project to explore this facet. Shruti expressed her happiness on being a part of Gul Khan's show and said, "I always wanted to work in a show like Nazar 2. I have seen the first season of Nazar and was highly impressed with Mona Lisa's Mohana avatar. Her enigmatic look as the Daayan and the special effects on the show really impressed me. I had never imagined that I will get to be a part of the 2nd season of Nazar. It's fascinating to be a part of such a different show where we have special effects as an integral part. There are times when I also have to perform stunts and it really excites me!"

Nazar 2 is a gripping tale of how Madhulika, in order to become the most powerful Daayan, is ready to sacrifice her own brother Apurv's life, will anyone step up to stop her? Only time will tell.

